Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aaron’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $67.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

NYSE:AAN opened at $30.96 on Monday. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 320,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 268,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth about $3,725,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

