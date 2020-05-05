Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Raised to $66.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its target price hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.22. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25.
In related news, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs bought 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $130,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
