Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Raised to $66.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its target price hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.22. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs bought 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $130,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

