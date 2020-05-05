Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 3,465.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBA opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.98 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

