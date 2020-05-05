Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 487.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 276,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 54,428 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 785,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 59,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens cut their price target on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

FNB opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. F.N.B. Corp has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock worth $269,930. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

