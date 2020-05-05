Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 116.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.23. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

