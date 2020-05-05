Parallel Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,213,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TIF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

NYSE:TIF opened at $127.07 on Tuesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.