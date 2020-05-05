Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 152.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,800,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,096,000 after acquiring an additional 328,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,052,000 after purchasing an additional 55,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 2,763.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,077,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $11,338,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $38,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,670.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.