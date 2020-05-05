Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,722 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 342.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in CF Industries by 2,859.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in CF Industries by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 911.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in CF Industries by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

NYSE CF opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

