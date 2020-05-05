Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,959,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,328 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,018,000 after acquiring an additional 530,100 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $206,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $158,814.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,842 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,010 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Godaddy from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Godaddy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

GDDY stock opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $79.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. Research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

