Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 10,564 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 135.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $902,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,378 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,899,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,612,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,517,000 after acquiring an additional 158,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Marathon Oil by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,093,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,945 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRO stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 3.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

