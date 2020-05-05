Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

