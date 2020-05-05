Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Stake Lessened by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

