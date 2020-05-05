Parallel Advisors LLC Has $58,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in BCE by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in BCE by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in BCE by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in BCE by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in BCE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCE. Veritas Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

NYSE BCE opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.36. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 94.32%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

