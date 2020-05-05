Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $378,000 in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. Kemper Corp has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.73.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

