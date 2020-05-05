Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3,518.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,354,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,543,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,291,000 after acquiring an additional 536,382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 45.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,412,000 after acquiring an additional 244,428 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,444,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

