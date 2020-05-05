Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500,913 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

