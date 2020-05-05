Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,652 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.89. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

