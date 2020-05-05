Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $144.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

