Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Allergan by 233.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGN shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.26.

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $188.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.84.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

