Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Allergan by 233.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGN shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.26.

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $188.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.84.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Allergan (NYSE:AGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc
Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc
Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in F.N.B. Corp
Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in F.N.B. Corp
Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc
Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc
Parallel Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Stock Position in Tiffany & Co.
Parallel Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Stock Position in Tiffany & Co.
Heartland Express, Inc. Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC
Heartland Express, Inc. Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC
Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,722 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,722 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report