Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 374 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.58 and a 200-day moving average of $136.74. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.