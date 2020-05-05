Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $310,000 Stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WP Carey by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in WP Carey by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WP Carey by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in WP Carey by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in WP Carey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 83.20%.

In related news, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.