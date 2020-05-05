Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $82,000 Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cerus by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 355,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 26,535 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $95,260.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $387,759.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,855 shares of company stock valued at $674,399 in the last 90 days. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CERS opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $6.61.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 95.44% and a negative return on equity of 112.64%. Research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

