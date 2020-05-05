Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 763 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 31.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $100.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.71. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

