Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,390 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REZI opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Resideo Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

