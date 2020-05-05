Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 128.3% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.91.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.