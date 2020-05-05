Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 168,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 241,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,280,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,084,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 449,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

GNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

