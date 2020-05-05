Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,000 Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

In other Green Plains news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $1,016,571.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,513,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,710,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $344,669.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Plains stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. Analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

