Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,181,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 259,665 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.