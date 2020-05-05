Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $130,000 Holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

AA stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. Alcoa Corp has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

