Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 10.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 41,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.72. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,062,995.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Insiders bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

