Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Astronics worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 31.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth approximately $978,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 35,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

ATRO stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Astronics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Astronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

