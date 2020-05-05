Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $261,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $55.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

