Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $260,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.32. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.