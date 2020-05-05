Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $260,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.32. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in Astronics Co.
Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in Astronics Co.
Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $261,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $261,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $260,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $260,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp
Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp
Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 983 Shares of Target Co.
Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 983 Shares of Target Co.
Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,392 Evergy
Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,392 Evergy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report