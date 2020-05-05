Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 441,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 267,401 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 118,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,054,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,156,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Shares of MPC opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

