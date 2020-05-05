Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 983 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,843,000 after purchasing an additional 306,093 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after buying an additional 1,517,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $684,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $658,728,000 after buying an additional 363,988 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,859,000 after buying an additional 82,384 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $111.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average is $113.54. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

