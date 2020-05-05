Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,392 Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,241,000 after buying an additional 226,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,490,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Evergy by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Evergy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,056,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,873,000 after purchasing an additional 83,061 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Evergy has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

