Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,958,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,971,000 after buying an additional 201,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $619,639,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after buying an additional 66,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 997.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,256 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI opened at $285.77 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $312.94. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.75.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

