Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,137 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

IBB opened at $124.55 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $128.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.60.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

