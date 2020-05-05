Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 808,598 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,161,000 after purchasing an additional 588,853 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,190.4% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,748,000 after purchasing an additional 499,665 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,049,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,478,000 after purchasing an additional 220,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,014,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

