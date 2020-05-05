Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $230,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,688,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000.

IEF stock opened at $121.71 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.73 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.59.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

