Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

