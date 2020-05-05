Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 153.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 741.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $27.34.

