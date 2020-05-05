Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 153.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 741.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $27.34.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $261,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $261,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $260,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $260,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp
Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp
Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 983 Shares of Target Co.
Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 983 Shares of Target Co.
Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,392 Evergy
Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,392 Evergy
Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc
Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report