2,139 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 720,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,672,000 after buying an additional 329,225 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,862,000. Prudent Investors Network acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,881,000. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,021,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6,687.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 100,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 99,046 shares during the period.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $109.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $114.61.

