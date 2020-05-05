Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,072 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,352,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after acquiring an additional 472,784 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 537,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 394,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,348,000 after acquiring an additional 383,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09.

