Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99.

