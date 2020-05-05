Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Zoetis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $3,687,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after acquiring an additional 153,654 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $127.44 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

