Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 5,899 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.53.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.