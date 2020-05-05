Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $210,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,530,000.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $74.56 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $1,070,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,245 shares in the company, valued at $41,662,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,287.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

