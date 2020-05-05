Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

TLT stock opened at $167.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.05. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

