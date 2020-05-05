Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,135 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,654,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

PHYS stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

